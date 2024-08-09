Attacker Who Shoved NJ Woman Into Oncoming Subway Train Will Serve 12 Years In Prison: DA

On Oct. 4, 2021, Anthonia Egegbara, was sitting on a bench when she stood up, walked over to Lenny Javier, a Union City resident, and pushed her into the oncoming train at the Times Square subway station on the 1,2, 3 platform during the morning rush, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

She will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to assault, Bragg said, noting Egegbara and Javier were strangers.

Egegbara fled the station but was arrested the next day, Bragg said. She was originally charged with attempted murder, CBS New York reported.

Javier was hospitalized for several days with a broken arm, Bragg said. She also experienced bleeding from the leg, as well as bleeding and bruising to the face, Bragg said.

She also received continuing medical treatment to address lingering injuries affecting her ability to lift and grip objects, Bragg said.

A fundraiser created for Javier after the attack raised more than $21,800.

Egegbara had been arrested three prior times for incidents in the transit system, including kicking or biting other women, CBS New York reported.

