USGS Confirms 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Bergen County

The tremor struck at 12:11 p.m. EST about 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Residents in Saddle Brook and Hackensack reported feeling the shaking. The Community Internet Intensity Map shows several “Did You Feel It?” submissions from local residents.

The quake follows a separate 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in the area days earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.