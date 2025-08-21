The 77-page opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 21 by Judge Matthew W. Brann comes after months of political drama over who should lead the state’s top federal prosecutor’s office. The ruling removes Habba from ongoing cases, including those involving defendants Cesar Humberto Pina, Julien Giraud Jr., and Julien Giraud III.

The fight for the post began long before the judge’s decision.

Philip R. Sellinger, nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate, stepped down at the end of Biden’s term. His first assistant, Vikas Khanna, served as acting U.S. attorney until March 2025, when the Trump administration named John Giordano interim U.S. attorney.

On March 24, 2025, Trump announced on Truth Social that “Alina Habba… will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey… effective immediately,” moving Giordano to a diplomatic nomination. Habba was sworn in on March 28, starting a 120-day interim term that was set to end by late July.

On July 7, with weeks left in her term, Habba signed Pina’s indictment. But on July 22 — the date judges believed her term had expired — the federal court appointed her first assistant, Desiree Leigh Grace, as U.S. attorney. Attorney General Pam Bondi blasted the move online, saying “politically minded judges refused to allow [Habba] to continue in her position” and that Grace had “just been removed.”

The next day, Grace vowed to follow the court’s order and “serve in accordance with the law.” But the Trump administration had a plan to keep Habba in power. In one day, officials withdrew Habba’s nomination, had her resign as interim U.S. attorney, appointed her as a special attorney to the attorney general, made her first assistant, and then elevated her to acting U.S. attorney under federal vacancy rules.

On July 26 — the day Grace’s appointment would have taken effect — administration officials sent her a letter saying her appointment never became valid and that “the President of the United States has removed you from that office today.”

Defendants in the Giraud and Pina cases challenged Habba’s authority. After multiple hearings and legal briefs, Judge Brann ruled she has been serving without lawful authority since July 1, 2025, and barred her from participating in the prosecutions.

