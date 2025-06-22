The June 20 drawing produced three “Match 5” winners across the country, New Jersey, Georgia, and Washington, according to the Mega Millions website.

It’s the first time since April’s rule changes that three second-tier Mega Millions winners were drawn in a single night. Instead of the old flat $1 million prize, each winning ticket now gets its own multiplier, randomly assigned, which can push the payout far higher.

A lucky New Jersey player snagged the biggest Match 5 prize of the night, $4 million, edging out winners in Georgia and Washington, who scored $2 million and $3 million respectively. Officials haven’t yet revealed where in the Garden State the winning ticket was purchased.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 26, 49, 58, 61, 63, with a Mega Ball of 9.

