4 More Illegal Immigrant Child Predators Busted In NJ, ICE Says

The sweep, carried out by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark, targeted criminal non-citizens across Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Sussex counties, the Office of Homeland Security said in a news release.

The most recent arrest was Daniel Garcia Cruz, 35, of Mexico, who was convicted of criminal sexual contact in Hudson County and sentenced to three years of probation on March 24, 2023, officials said. He was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Hoboken.

On July 31, agents arrested Jeferson Isaac Flores Pineda, 19, of Honduras, in West New York. Flores had previously been arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office for aggravated sexual assault and false imprisonment, and was convicted on Dec. 1, 2023, in Juvenile Court.

Two others — Manuel Gregorio Loja Loja, 36, of Ecuador, and Leonidas Rivera Gonzalez, 40, of El Salvador — were arrested on July 24, officials said. Loja had been convicted in Essex County of false imprisonment and child neglect. Rivera was sentenced to parole supervision for life for endangering with sexual conduct involving a child.

All four men were living in the U.S. without lawful immigration status, ICE said.

ICE said it had previously announced the arrests of four other convicted offenders on July 28, also in New Jersey. Those included:

Gerson Jose Saenz Umana, 27, of El Salvador, a registered sex offender with a sealed criminal record involving child exploitation.

Javier Garcia Nicolasa, 42, of Mexico, convicted of endangering with sexual conduct with a child by caretaker; sentenced to three years in prison.

Juan Villatoro Valle, 45, of El Salvador, convicted of aggravated sexual assault involving a child under 13; sentenced to five years.

Reyes Peralta-Salazar, 38, of Mexico, sentenced to 180 days in jail for criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment.

All eight individuals were required to register as sex offenders in New Jersey and remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE officials said the arrests are part of a broader operation involving the DHS Cyber Crimes Center’s Child Exploitation Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information about similar cases can report tips anonymously at 866-DHS-2-ICE or by using the online tip form.

