4 Inches Of Snow Fell In Parts Of Bergen County: Here's How Much Your Town Got

Snowfall totals ranged from trace amounts in South Jersey to more than 5 inches in parts of North Jersey, creating slippery conditions on roadways as temperatures remained below freezing, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Sussex and Morris counties recorded the highest snowfall, with Sparta Township leading at 5.5 inches and Randolph Township close behind at 5.3 inches. Meanwhile, southern counties like Atlantic and Cumberland reported only trace amounts.
Light snow tapered off Saturday morning, leaving brisk and cold conditions in its wake. Daytime highs are expected to range in the 30s, with nighttime lows dropping into the teens. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties, where wind chill values could dip as low as -12°.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of snow totals reported across New Jersey:
Atlantic County:
- Somers Point: Trace
- Burlington County:
- Westampton: 1.6 inches
- Rancocas: 1.5 inches
- Mount Laurel: 1.5 inches
- Bordentown: 1.0 inch
Bergen County:
- Oakland: 4.0 inches
- Montvale: 3.8 inches
Camden County:
- Pennsauken: 0.8 inches
- Barrington: 0.7 inches
- Mount Ephraim: 0.5 inches
- Cumberland County:
- Deerfield Township: Trace
Essex County:
- Essex Fells: 4.5 inches
- West Orange: 4.0 inches
Hunterdon County:
- Holland Township: 5.0 inches
- Lebanon: 4.5 inches
- Whitehouse Station: 4.0 inches
Mercer County:
- Hopewell Township: 3.5 inches
- Trenton Mercer Airport: 3.3 inches
- Princeton: 3.2 inches
Middlesex County:
- Cranbury: 3.4 inches
- North Brunswick Township: 3.3 inches
- Highland Park: 3.0 inches
Monmouth County:
- Ocean Township: 2.5 inches
- Long Branch: 1.8 inches
Morris County:
- Randolph Township: 5.3 inches
- Mine Hill Township: 5.0 inches
- Mendham: 4.8 inches
Ocean County:
- Jackson Township: 3.0 inches
- Ramtown: 1.0 inches
Somerset County:
- Watchung: 4.0 inches
- Hillsborough Township: 3.8 inches
- Bridgewater Township: 3.5 inches
Sussex County:
- Sparta Township: 5.5 inches
- Wantage Township: 4.4 inches
- Lafayette Township: 4.0 inches
Union County:
- Scotch Plains: 3.4 inches
- Cranford Township: 3.3 inches
Warren County:
- Hackettstown: 5.0 inches
- Greenwich Township: 4.5 inches
Residents are advised to drive cautiously as icy patches may persist, and to bundle up against the cold temperatures expected throughout the weekend.
