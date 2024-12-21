4 Inches Of Snow Fell In Parts Of Bergen County: Here's How Much Your Town Got

Snowfall totals ranged from trace amounts in South Jersey to more than 5 inches in parts of North Jersey, creating slippery conditions on roadways as temperatures remained below freezing, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Sussex and Morris counties recorded the highest snowfall, with Sparta Township leading at 5.5 inches and Randolph Township close behind at 5.3 inches. Meanwhile, southern counties like Atlantic and Cumberland reported only trace amounts.

Light snow tapered off Saturday morning, leaving brisk and cold conditions in its wake. Daytime highs are expected to range in the 30s, with nighttime lows dropping into the teens. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties, where wind chill values could dip as low as -12°.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of snow totals reported across New Jersey:

Atlantic County:

Somers Point: Trace

Burlington County:

Westampton: 1.6 inches

Rancocas: 1.5 inches

Mount Laurel: 1.5 inches

Bordentown: 1.0 inch

Bergen County:

Oakland: 4.0 inches

Montvale: 3.8 inches

Camden County:

Pennsauken: 0.8 inches

Barrington: 0.7 inches

Mount Ephraim: 0.5 inches

Cumberland County:

Deerfield Township: Trace

Essex County:

Essex Fells: 4.5 inches

West Orange: 4.0 inches

Hunterdon County:

Holland Township: 5.0 inches

Lebanon: 4.5 inches

Whitehouse Station: 4.0 inches

Mercer County:

Hopewell Township: 3.5 inches

Trenton Mercer Airport: 3.3 inches

Princeton: 3.2 inches

Middlesex County:

Cranbury: 3.4 inches

North Brunswick Township: 3.3 inches

Highland Park: 3.0 inches

Monmouth County:

Ocean Township: 2.5 inches

Long Branch: 1.8 inches

Morris County:

Randolph Township: 5.3 inches

Mine Hill Township: 5.0 inches

Mendham: 4.8 inches

Ocean County:

Jackson Township: 3.0 inches

Ramtown: 1.0 inches

Somerset County:

Watchung: 4.0 inches

Hillsborough Township: 3.8 inches

Bridgewater Township: 3.5 inches

Sussex County:

Sparta Township: 5.5 inches

Wantage Township: 4.4 inches

Lafayette Township: 4.0 inches

Union County:

Scotch Plains: 3.4 inches

Cranford Township: 3.3 inches

Warren County:

Hackettstown: 5.0 inches

Greenwich Township: 4.5 inches

Residents are advised to drive cautiously as icy patches may persist, and to bundle up against the cold temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

