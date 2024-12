The lucky ticket matched the five numbers drawn and the Power Play, but not the Powerball. A second ticket matching the same was sold in Idaho.

The numbers were: 1, 12, 17, 21, 58, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3X.

Lottery officials are expected to announce where the ticket was sold in the coming days.

