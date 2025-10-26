Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 50°

SHARE

$22M Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold In New Jersey

One lucky ticket matched all six numbers to win the $22 million top prize in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

Cash

Cash

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The winning numbers were 06, 07, 13, 15, 36, and 45.

The 6/6 annuity payout is valued at $22 million, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

One player won the top prize, while other prizes included $2,342 for matching five numbers, $36 for four numbers, and $2 for three numbers.

The Double Play winning numbers were 23, 30, 32, 34, 41, and 46, though no tickets matched all six numbers for that drawing. Double Play payouts included $4,638 for five matches, $57 for four, and $3 for three.

Lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at NJLottery.com or visit an authorized retailer.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE