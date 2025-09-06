$20M Loan Secured For Boutique Luxury Hackensack Apartments Refinancing

The firm served as exclusive advisor to Cannon Hill Capital Partners and The Hampshire Companies in arranging the loan for Crossroads 389, an 82-unit multifamily property at 389 Main Street. The five-year, floating-rate loan was provided by Forbright Bank.

“Crossroads 389 is well-positioned for success in the thriving Hackensack multifamily market, which has become a vibrant live-work-play destination in Northern New Jersey,” said Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield. “The strength of the sponsorship attracted a highly competitive financing process, and we’re thrilled with the outcome for the partnership.”

Built in 2020, the six-story building offers studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with modern finishes, quartz countertops, oversized windows, and in-unit washers and dryers. Select apartments have private balconies. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, co-working spaces, a resident lounge, and an outdoor terrace.

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment starts at $2,650, the Crossroads 389 website shows.

According to city redevelopment records, the 94,782-square-foot project also features 3,500 square feet of retail space, 14 on-street parking spaces, and 82 off-street spaces plus six tandem spots.

Located within walking distance of the Anderson Street NJ Transit Station, residents can reach Hoboken or New York City in under 45 minutes, making it an attractive option for commuters seeking urban living at a lower cost.

This story was first reported by NJ Advance Media.

