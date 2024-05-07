Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

2 Vehicles Badly Damaged In Crash At Major Hackensack Roadway, Route 17 Ramp

A crash that severely damaged two vehicles closed a major Hackensack roadway and Route 17 entrance ramp on Tuesday morning, May 7.

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
Cecilia Levine
A Hyundai hatchback driven by a 55-year-old Hackensack woman and Toyota SUV driven by a 50-year-old Lodi man collided just before 10:30 a.m. on South Summit Avenue just past the Route 17 southbound entrance ramp, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

Minor injuries were reported and no arrests were made. The roadway was closed from the 7-Eleven at the Hasbrouck Heights border up to the crash scene, rerouting drivers in the area.

The accident remains under investigation and the roadway has been reopened.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 19-year-old motorcyclist from Moonachie was hospitalized after being ejected in a rear-end crash with a Tesla, as Daily Voice reported. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr said.

