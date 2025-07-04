2 Residents, Firefighter Injured In Late-Night Hackensack Blaze

Crews from the Hackensack Fire Department’s 3rd Platoon responded around 10:30 p.m. to a working fire on Fairmount Avenue near the Maywood border, Deputy Chief M. Christensen said.

Firefighters found a fully involved first-floor bedroom and quickly knocked down the flames before they could spread to the second floor, Christensen said.

Two residents were hurt, including one who suffered serious injuries, officials said. A firefighter was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The blaze is being investigated by Hackensack Fire Prevention, though officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Mutual aid companies assisted on scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.