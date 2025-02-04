2 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of NJ As Mid-Week Winter Storm Approaches

According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will vary by location. Towns in northwestern New Jersey, such as Wantage and Morristown, could see 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation.

Areas farther south and along the coast, including Toms River and Atlantic City, are expected to see less than an inch before the wintry mix transitions to rain.

Snow will begin late Wednesday evening, Feb. 5, and continue overnight, with freezing rain and sleet creating a messy slush on roads. Northwestern areas, including Mount Pocono, PA, Flemington, and Newton, NJ are likely to hold onto colder air longer, prolonging the icy conditions.

By Thursday morning, Feb. 6 temperatures will rise, turning the wintry mix into plain rain for much of the state. Towns closer to the coast, such as Long Branch and Cape May, will transition to rain earlier, while areas in the northwest, including Wantage and Hackettstown, will remain colder and icy for longer.

The storm is expected to clear out by Thursday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. However, the morning commute will likely be hazardous, with icy roads and sidewalks making travel difficult.

What to Expect:

Northwest NJ (Wantage, Morristown, Mount Pocono): 1–2 inches of snow/sleet, icy conditions through Thursday morning.

Central NJ (Trenton, Flemington): Light snow and sleet accumulation, transitioning to rain by mid-morning Thursday.

Coastal Areas (Toms River, Long Branch, Atlantic City): Less than 1 inch of snow/sleet before a quick change to rain.

Drivers and pedestrians should use extreme caution, as untreated surfaces will become slippery and hazardous. Forecasters warn that even minor shifts in the storm’s strength or timing could alter precipitation totals and timing, so stay updated for the latest conditions.

