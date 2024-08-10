A Few Clouds 83°

2 Crashes In 2 Days At Exact Same Hackensack Intersection

It's deja vu for the Hackensack Fire Department, who responded to the exact same intersection twice in two days for motor vehicle crashes.

Saturday, Aug. 10 crash on Hackensack Avenue.

 Photo Credit: Hackensack FD
On Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, firefighters were called to Hackensack Avenue at Route 4 for a two-car crash with an overturned vehicle. The victims of the overturned car had self-extricated by the time they arrived.

Multiple people were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as the scene was cleared, firefighters said.

On Friday morning, Aug. 9, firefighters were called to the same scene for a similar accident. That crash appeared to have involved one vehicle.

