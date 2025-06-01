2-Alarm Fire Tears Through South Hackensack Home, Draws Massive Mutual Aid Response

Firefighters were called to 4th Avenue at 3:04 p.m. for a reported structure fire, the South Hackensack Fire Department said.

"First arriving engine company was met with heavy smoke and fire from the rear side of the structure of a 2 story home and transmitted a 2nd alarm," the department said in a statement.

Mutual aid companies from Hackensack, Wood-Ridge, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, and Carlstadt assisted on the scene. Third-alarm companies provided town coverage.

Crews had the fire under control by 3:50 p.m., officials said. All companies were back in service by 5:49 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.