$1M Tickets Sold Along The East Coast

The Aug. 30 winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33 and the Powerball 17, with a 3x Power Play, lottery officials said.

Six tickets matched all five numbers (but missed the Powerball) to win $1 million each. Those were sold in California (4), Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Three more tickets in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire matched five plus the Power Play, doubling the prize to $2 million.

Lottery officials are expected to announce where each ticket was sold after Labor Day.

With no jackpot winner, the prize soars to an estimated $1.10 billion for Monday’s drawing — with a cash value of about $498.4 million.

