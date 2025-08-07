$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

The winning numbers were: 15, 27, 43, 45, 53 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x.

No one hit the jackpot, which would have been worth hundreds of millions. But one lucky player in New Jersey, along with others in California, New York, and Ohio, matched all five white balls — scoring the game’s second-tier prize.

The exact location of the winning NJ retailer wasn’t immediately available. Daily Voice reached out to the New Jersey Lottery for confirmation.

The next drawing will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, with an estimated jackpot of $482 million and a cash value of $218.9 million.

Feeling lucky? Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased until 10 p.m. on drawing nights.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.