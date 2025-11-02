$1.8M Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold In NJ

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 drawing to win $1,822,957, marking the 55th Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of the year — coinciding with the New Jersey Lottery’s 55th anniversary, officials said.

The winning numbers were 04, 20, 28, 35, and 40. The Bullseye number was 40, and the XTRA multiplier was 02, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket was sold on Jackpocket, an online lottery courier app, which will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

In addition, 50 players matched four out of five numbers plus the Bullseye to win $500 each, lottery officials said.

This marks the second major jackpot sold on the app in less than a week. On Oct. 25, a Hudson County player purchased a $22 million Pick-6 ticket through Jackpocket, the New Jersey Lottery said.

