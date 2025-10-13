$135K In Winning Lottery Tickets Sold Across Bergen County In One Week: Here's Where

The prizes came from Powerball and scratch-off games purchased in Dumont, Elmwood Park, New Milford, and Little Ferry between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, officials said.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Oct. 6 drawing was sold at Stop & Shop #828, 20 Washington Ave., Dumont. That same day, a $25,000 Crossword Bonanza scratch-off ticket was purchased at ShopRite, 180 Broadway, Elmwood Park.

Later in the week, a $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Oct. 8 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven, 280 Main St., New Milford, while a $10,000 Super Hot 7’s ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 200 Route 46, Little Ferry, officials said.

Winners are encouraged to sign their tickets immediately and check the NJ Lottery website or app for prize claim details.

