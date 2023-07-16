Woodbury Motorcyclist, 39 Pinned Under Car Dies In Deptford

The motorcyclist, from Woodbury, was pinned under a vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the intersection of Deptford Avenue and Tacoma Boulevard in Deptford, police said.

Several Deptford Township Police Officers, with the aid of several bystanders, were able to lift the vehicle off the motorcyclist and pull the male out.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cooper University Hospital, but died just before arrival.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a 39-year-old male from Woodbury. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 34-year-old male from National Park.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Deptford Township Police Department at (856)845-2220 or email cbustard@deptford-nj.org.

