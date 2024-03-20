Williamstown Son Rallying For Dad Critically Hurt In Motocross Racing Crash

Tyler Myers of Williamstown has posted regular updates about his father, Michael, who was life-flighted after the accident.

"Surgery went well!" Tyler wrote on Monday, March 18. "They were able to reconnect the skull to the spine with a plate at the base of (the) skull then rods from skull to spine and screws."

On Wednesday, March 20, Tyler wrote that an MRI of his dad's back "came out great. The spine is good. No more swelling in the brain."

Mike has feeling in both legs but no feeling in his right arm, Tyler said.

"My dad is worried about money and the only thing I can tell him is that I’m taking care of it all," Tyler wrote. "He’s a strong man and he’s grateful to each and every one of you who have helped in these first couple of days."

