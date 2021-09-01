Videos Capture Apparent Tornado Touchdown In South Jersey

Multiple Gloucester County houses were heavily damaged Wednesday evening in what responders think may have been a twister touchdown.

Firefighters in Harrison Township were conducting searches at nearly 100 homes on and around Josephine Lane as of 7 p.m., unconfirmed and initial reports say.

The Mullica Hill twister was captured by several Twitter users.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a tornado watch in the area.

Tornado Warning including Glassboro NJ, Pitman NJ, Mullica Hill NJ until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qOIRGEDDfF — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

