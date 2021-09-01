Videos Capture Apparent Tornado Touchdown In South Jersey

Multiple Gloucester County houses were heavily damaged Wednesday evening in what responders think may have been a twister touchdown.
Firefighters in Harrison Township were conducting searches at nearly 100 homes on and around Josephine Lane as of 7 p.m., unconfirmed and initial reports say.
The Mullica Hill twister was captured by several Twitter users.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a tornado watch in the area.
This is a developing report. Check back for more.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.