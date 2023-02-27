Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Convicted NJ Sex Offender Charged With Trafficking Child Porn
Traffic

Chicken Waste Spill Causes HazMat Situation Along Route 55

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A trailer hauling chicken waste products crashed, spilling its contents all over Route 55 and causing a HazMat situation in Gloucester County on Monday, Feb. 27.
A trailer hauling chicken waste products crashed, spilling its contents all over Route 55 and causing a HazMat situation in Gloucester County on Monday, Feb. 27. Photo Credit: Gloucester County OEM

A trailer hauling chicken waste products crashed, spilling its contents all over Route 55 and causing a HazMat situation in Gloucester County on Monday, Feb. 27.

The northbound side of the roadway was closed in Deptford from mile marker 59.2 to the Route 42 interchange following the 9 a.m. crash. The roadway had reopened as of 1:45 p.m., but crews were still on scene for cleanup.

HazMat crews, the New Jersey State Police, NJDOT, and multiple fire departments were on scene. 

Environmental services were notified and were monitoring the incident. No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.