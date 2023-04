Nicole Wentz has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs of Cayden Jones.

"I am making this GoFundMe for my friend and co-worker Jen Nicholas," Wentz wrote.

"She has recently experienced a tragedy no mother should have to go through. Jen unexpectedly lost her 17-year-old son Cayden Jones."

No further details were released to Daily Voice.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

