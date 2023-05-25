South Jersey Police Department Hands Out 'Bomb Pops' From New Ice Cream Truck

The Washington Township Police Department has a new mobile ice cream truck to spread the good cheer, it announced on Thursday, May 25.

"It has been a difficult secret to keep, but the BIG day is finally here!!!!" they wrote.

Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik ecstatically announced their new tool to continue the department’s "priority of positively engaging members of our Washington Township Community."

The idea was born, before COVID-19 when the Chief’s cousin Joey, a retired NYPD officer, sent the Chief a photo of a similar type of police vehicle he saw on the West Coast.

Gurcsik knew since becoming Chief in 2017, its mission centered on Community Caretaking. "Covid caused many supply chain delays but we never gave up!"

The “Bomb Pop” Mobile was purchased with forfeiture funds along with a generous donation from the Washington Township Rotary Club.

" Through donations and grants, we will be able to stock our ice cream truck with frozen treats at no cost to the taxpayer," they said.

Police also will be able to rely on the vehicle’s power outlets and cold storage units in the event of a police emergency to help sustain emergency personnel.

Thursday, police held its first ice cream social at the Washington Township Senior Center using the “Bomb Pop Patrol Mobile” ice cream truck.

Seniors enjoyed speaking to police officers and eating free frozen treats.

Thursday’s favorite treats were the Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches and Oreo ice cream cones, the Facebook post said.

"These were some of our officers’ favorites too!"

