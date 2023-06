Logan Township police said, "Please avoid this area and seek alternate routes of travel for the next several hours."

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, near Route 620 (Center Square Road) in Logan Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

An unconfirmed report said that two occupants were trapped in the two-vehicle crash.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.