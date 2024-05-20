Michael M. Lopez-Medina of Woodbury was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, by the Woodbury City Police Department and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lopez-Medina was linked to two car fires on Salem Avenue on Feb. 1, a shed fire at Carriage House Apartments on Feb. 3 and a fire at a former school used by the Sketch Players Club on Glover Street on Feb. 7, the prosecutor previously said.

Lopez-Medina was charged with three counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated assault for a firefighter's injury, according to the prosecutor.

He was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

