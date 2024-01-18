Police Remind Public Of Underage Weekend Ban At Deptford Mall

"These rules will be STRICTLY enforced," police wrote in the post.

Nothing prompted the reminder of the Gloucester County mall’s parental escort policy, said Deptford Mall General Manager Frank Lucia.

"There was not a specific incident that prompted it," Lucia said on Thursday, Jan. 18. "With the start of a new year the post provided an opportunity to remind guests that the policy is in place."

The policy says anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 25 or older after 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They must stay with that adult.

Proof of age may be required for the youth and/or supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification will not be granted entry and may be asked to leave the property.

Maureen Penny Stevens commented on the police's Facebook post, saying: "I guess we soon see just how 'strictly' this rule will be enforced. I feel bad for our officers having to become babysitters, but that's what happens when parents don't parent. It's pure laziness on their part, and no one will convenience me otherwise, so don't even try. I think the parents should be given stiff penalties for doing this and if it happens more than once, call child protective services on them!!!!"

Christine Reeve responded: "Remember the good ole days, our parents would drop us off and pick us up at 11. Never any trouble. Walked, played in the arcade, ate 😞. Times have definitely changed."

And Joan Strouse wrote: "I would love to see parents be parents!! Take your children when they need something and spend time with them. Otherwise just tell your kids 'no.' That is our job as a parent , not their friend!"

The mall also reserves the right to limit groups larger than four persons when not accompanied by an individual 25 or older.

"Our commitment is to provide the most enjoyable shopping experience for our guests," Lucia said.

A similar underage policy is in place at Westfield Garden State Plaza, as reported by Daily Voice.

