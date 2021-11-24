‘Worst Intersection In Town': South Jersey Accident Has Locals Fuming

A bad crash at an even worse South Jersey intersection has drivers fuming.

One person was trapped inside a car in an accident at the intersection of Corkery Lane and Blackhorse Pike in Williamstown on Monday morning, according to the local fire department.

A nearby gas leak may have also been caused by the crash, responders said.

The wreck prompted outrage from locals on Facebook who say the intersection has a long history of being dangerous -- and apparently "too wide.”

Firefighters and paramedics were able to extricate the person who was trapped in the car, though it’s unclear what their condition is.

