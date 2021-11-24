Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

‘Worst Intersection In Town': South Jersey Accident Has Locals Fuming

Scene of an accident at Corkery Lane and Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which some residents are calling the "worst in town."
WorstScene of an accident at Corkery Lane and Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which some residents are calling the "worst in town." Photo Credit: Williamstown Fire Department

A bad crash at an even worse South Jersey intersection has drivers fuming.

One person was trapped inside a car in an accident at the intersection of Corkery Lane and Blackhorse Pike in Williamstown on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. 

A nearby gas leak may have also been caused by the crash, responders said.

The wreck prompted outrage from locals on Facebook who say the intersection has a long history of being dangerous -- and apparently "too wide.”

Firefighters and paramedics were able to extricate the person who was trapped in the car, though it’s unclear what their condition is. 

