VA Passenger Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash: Police

Nicole Acosta
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 26-year-old woman from Virginia died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said.

Kayla Rodriguez was riding in a Ford Explorer traveling southbound near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford when the SUV failed to stay in its lane, left the road, and struck a guardrail around 3:50 a.m., NJ State Police said.

The Falls Church woman was pronounced dead after the crash. The status of the driver's injuries was not immediately provided by the police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

