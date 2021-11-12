US Marshals Nab Fugitive In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

U.S. Marshals helped arrested a 29-year-old fugitive in a fatal shooting in South Jersey.

Brandon Dennis of Vineland was captured on Friday in connection with the Oct. 23 death of Patrick Trotter of Penns Grove, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Dennis was charged with murder, burglary and several other offenses, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On Oct. 23, the Millville Police Department – Criminal Investigations Division and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit investigated the shooting death of Trotter in the 500 block of West Main Street in the City of Millville.

On Friday, Dennis was located in Bridgeton and taken into custody, Webb-McRae said.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending court procedures.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Shipley of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective Martinez of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Anonymous tips also can be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.