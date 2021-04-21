Toddler Struck By Car In South Jersey Driveway

Police and EMS crews were called to a driveway in Gloucester County on Wednesday morning after a child was struck by a car, authorities said.

Swedesboro police responded to Wilshire Boulevard about 10 a.m., according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that a 2-year-old boy was bleeding from the mouth.

About 10:20 a.m., EMS crews were reporting minor injuries. A medivac helicopter was recalled.

