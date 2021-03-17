Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

South Jersey Police Seek Endangered, Missing Teen

Cecilia Levine
Silvia Abarca-Velasquez
Silvia Abarca-Velasquez Photo Credit: Glassboro PD

Authorities in South Jersey are seeking the public's help in finding a teen who they described as missing and endangered.

Silvia Abarca-Velasquez, 15, was last seen March 9, Glassboro police said.

She is Hispanic, 5"3', approximately 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information as to Siliva's whereabouts is urged to call police at 856-881-1500 or text GLASSPD to 847411.

