South Jersey Man Sentenced For Trying To Buy Child Porn Off 12-Year-Old Girl: Authorities

A 25-year-old South Jersey man was sentenced to time behind bars for trying to purchase sexual images from a 12-year-old Massachusetts girl, authorities said.

Nicholas D. Coffin, of West Deptford, was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison and must serve five years before he's eligible for parole, Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam said.

Coffin is also under a no-contact order, subject parole supervision for life, Megan’s Law restriction, must pay restitution to victims, and is subject to fines.

He was convicted in Gloucester County Superior Court of Endangering-Photograph/Film of Child in a Sex Act.

An investigation was launched in October 2020, when Swansea police learned Coffin contacted a local girl on social media and offered to pay her for illicit photos and videos, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

A warranted search of Coffin’s home was executed on Jan. 14, 2021, when he admitted to owning a “suspect social media account” and “soliciting and receiving illicit pictures from other children," according to the prosecutor's office.

