South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting, NJ Advance Media reported.

Anthony J. Morgan, 33, of Lindenwold, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting that occurred outside of a home on West Adams Street in Paulsboro, the outlet said.

He was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility. Anyone with information about the shooting is ruged to call police at 856-423-1100.

