Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Anthony J. Morgan
Anthony J. Morgan Photo Credit: Salem County Correctional Facility

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting, NJ Advance Media reported. 

Anthony J. Morgan, 33, of Lindenwold, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting that occurred outside of a home on West Adams Street in Paulsboro, the outlet said.

He was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility. Anyone with information about the shooting is ruged to call police at 856-423-1100

Click here for the NJ Advance Media report. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.