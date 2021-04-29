Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Driver Gets 5 Years State Prison For DWI Crash That Killed Philadelphia Man, 24

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jesus Leal-Corona
Jesus Leal-Corona Photo Credit: Gloucester County Correctional Institution

A Gloucester County, NJ, motorist who admits being drunk when he fatally hit a Philadelphia passenger who had just stepped out of his car, has been sentenced to five years in state prison, authorities said.

Jesus A. Leal-Corona, 49, of Monroeville, was driving on Route 77 in Elk Township on Sept. 27, 2019, when he struck Frankie L. Hensley, 24, of Philadelphia, police said.

Hensley was a passenger in a car involved in an earlier crash. He had stepped out of the car to check on the driver of the other vehicle, according to police.

Hensley was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Leal-Corona pleaded guilty last year to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, news reports said. He has been in jail since his 2019 arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.