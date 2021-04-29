South Jersey Driver Gets 5 Years State Prison For DWI Crash That Killed Philadelphia Man, 24

A Gloucester County, NJ, motorist who admits being drunk when he fatally hit a Philadelphia passenger who had just stepped out of his car, has been sentenced to five years in state prison, authorities said.

Jesus A. Leal-Corona, 49, of Monroeville, was driving on Route 77 in Elk Township on Sept. 27, 2019, when he struck Frankie L. Hensley, 24, of Philadelphia, police said.

Hensley was a passenger in a car involved in an earlier crash. He had stepped out of the car to check on the driver of the other vehicle, according to police.

Hensley was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Leal-Corona pleaded guilty last year to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, news reports said. He has been in jail since his 2019 arrest.

