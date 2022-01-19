Shooting Investigated, SWAT Team Responds In Gloucester County

Gloucester County SWAT Team was called on a report of a shooting late Tuesday, authorities said.

At 8:42 p.m., Gloucester County Communications received a 9-1-1 call from a man reporting he had been shot on South Academy Street, according to Glassboro police.

A perimeter was established while officers assessed the scene and gathered additional information. A short time later, police located the victim who was suffering a head injury.

The victim was evaluated by EMS and refused any further medical treatment, police said.

Several witnesses, unrelated to the investigation reported hearing one gunshot around the time of the incident. Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office along with the Gloucester County SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The Gloucester County SWAT Team checked a property on South Academy Street and no other victims were located.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Laspata of the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1501 ext. 88133 Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting "GLASSPD" and your tip to 847411 (Tip411). All tips are confidential.

