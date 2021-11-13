Contact Us
Search Under Way For Boaters In Following Delaware River Crash, Developing Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Westville fire boat (file photo)
Westville fire boat (file photo) Photo Credit: Westville FD

A search was under way Saturday evening in South Jersey for two boaters who apparently went overboard after a crash in the Delaware River, developing reports say.

Several search and rescue teams including the US Coast Guard were called to the area near Crown Point Road in West Deptford around 2:10 p.m., reports say.

The small speed boat had apparently crashed into a barge, sending three occupants overboard. One had reportedly been rescued, the others remained missing as of 5:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

