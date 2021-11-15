Police ID Missing Delaware River Boaters

New Jersey State Police have identified the two boaters who they said went missing on the Delaware River over the weekend.

A search and rescue mission was launched Saturday for Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, and Brian S. Palangi, 26, both of Deptford, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Adam Dewechter said.

Their boat capsized near Crown Point Road in West Deptford around 2:10 p.m., sending them and a third victim overboard, authorities said previously.

The third victim was recovered by responders that afternoon, but McLaughlin and Palangi remained missing as of Monday morning, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan confirmed.

"As of this time, the search and rescue has transitioned into a recovery operation," Marchan said.

Dozens of local fire departments and search teams -- including the US Coast Guard -- were working to find their bodies

