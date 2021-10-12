Philadelphia Man Who Killed NJ Stepdad Over Gay Dinner Guest Indicted: Report

A Gloucester County grand jury indicted a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of his stepfather after an argument over a gay dinner guest, according to NJ Advance Media.

Christian A. Smith, 23, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and a second-degree count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after killing Woolwich's Dennis McKenzie, 43, when he learned about the sexual orientation of a guest McKenzie invited to a gathering last October, the outlet said.

Smith told his stepdad that he did not "approve" of the guest's presence and that their house was a "house of God," according to the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office.

An altercation ensued and McKenzie took a swing at Smith, who then pulled out a handgun and shot his stepfather in the head and body, killing him instantly, NJ Advance Media says citing authorities.

Pending a trial, Smith remains jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility. His attorneys maintain the shooting was an accident.

