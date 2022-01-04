Contact Us
Pennsylvania Man Killed When Car Strikes Tree In South Jersey

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 65-year-old man from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.

John W. Falls Sr. of Upper Darby in Delaware County was driving north on Route 55 at milepost 41.2 in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, at 7:18 a.m. Sunday when his Chevy ran off the road, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Chevy went up an embankment and struck a tree, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. Falls was pronounced dead at the crash scene, he said. 

