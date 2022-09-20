Contact Us
Passenger Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A passenger was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to New Jersey State Police.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kayla Rodriguez, 26, of Falls Church, VA, died of her injuries, State Police said.

Authorities did not say if the driver, a 30-year-old Falls Church man, or a young passenger were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

