Overturned Dump Truck Closes Portion Of Route 42

An overturned dump truck has partially closed Route 42 at Exit 12 in Gloucester County, NJ DOT said.

The large rollback truck apparently flipped over into the median from the northbound lanes in Deptford, and scattered truck parts all over the highway.

NJDOT was on scene and has closed all but one lane with major delays expected, developing reports say.

There are reports of another two vehicle wreck further north on the same highway at the 295/76 split.

