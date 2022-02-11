Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Wing-Eating Champ Busted With Cocaine In Nebraska Traffic Stop: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bill "El Wingador" Simmons
Bill "El Wingador" Simmons Photo Credit: @elwingadorchicken Instagram

A 60-year-old wing-eating champion from New Jersey known by fans as "El Wingador" was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska, news reports say.

Five-time Wing Bowl champ Bill Simmons, of Woodbury Heights, was stopped last Wednesday in his RV by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy, who said Simmons appeared to be nervous, KHGI-TV reports citing court documents.

Simmons denied a search of the vehicle but a K9 officer ultimately sniffed out 254 pounds of raw marijuana and 2.2 pounds of cocaine, along with more than $,400 in cash and a scale, the site says.

The wing-eater was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a March 2 court hearing.

Click here for more from KHGI.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.