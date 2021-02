Firefighters were battling a major house fire in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. and eventually led to a collapse in the structure, according to initial reports.

Earlier, the first and second floors of the home at 7 Cubler Court in Deptford Township were reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.