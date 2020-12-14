Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Gloucester, NJ
Gloucester County Man, 53, Critically Hurt In Crash

Gloucester police
Gloucester police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester Police

A Gloucester County motorist was hospitalized in critical condition after a serious crash, authorities said.

A 53-year-old driver from Swedesboro was traveling west on Woodland Avenue near Valley Lane in Harrison Township just after 8 p.m. on Friday when his car ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, police said.

The impact snapped the pole into three pieces and sent the vehicle airborne and rolling, police said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was thrown from his car. Police not immediately release his name.

He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The cause of the one-car crash remains under investigation.

