Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Fugitive Wanted In Motel Assault Caught In South Jersey Woods

Jon Craig
Franklin Township police
Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

A fugitive in an alleged assault at a South Jersey motel was arrested with the assistance of K-9 dogs and a New Jersey State Police helicopter, NJ Advance Media reported.

Joseph McDonnell, 44, of Franklin Township, surrendered to local police in a wooded area, the outlet said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence strangulation, simple assault and theft, and held in Salem County Correctional Facility.

Officers responding to an assault at the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 met with a woman with a visible injury “on and around her neck" who stated that her boyfriend left the area after hitting her with a pipe and trying to strangle her, according to the report, which cites Franklin Township Police.

Click here for the full story from NJ Advance Media.

