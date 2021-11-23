Fugitive Sought In South Jersey Fatal Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a fugitive in a South Jersey shooting.

A grand jury has indicted David Morales-Olmedo, 26, of Bridgeton in the fatal shooting on June 3.

Morales-Olmedo was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses.

Mario Soriano, 28, was shot multiple times during a party at a home on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.

The victim was driven to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a silver or gray SUV and remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 ext. 0 or call 9-1-1. Anonymous tips may be submitted via bpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

