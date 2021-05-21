Four Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Tractor-Trailer Crash

Four people suffered serious injuries on Thursday in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 5:04 p.m. on the northbound lanes in Deptford Township and involved a Toyota RAV 4 and a tractor-trailer, according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele, of the New Jersey State Police.

Four occupants of the Toyota were taken to Cooper University Medical Center, where they were in serious condition, Peele said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

