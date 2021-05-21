Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Gloucester Daily Voice
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Four Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Tractor-Trailer Crash

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Four people suffered serious injuries on Thursday in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 5:04 p.m. on the northbound lanes in Deptford Township and involved a Toyota RAV 4 and a tractor-trailer, according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele, of the New Jersey State Police.

Four occupants of the Toyota were taken to Cooper University Medical Center, where they were in serious condition, Peele said. 

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

