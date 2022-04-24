Fire Displaces Woodbury Family

A Gloucester County family was displaced by a fire Saturday, April 23.

The 2-alarm King Street fire broke out around 7 a.m., bringing multiple fire companies to the scene, CBS3 reports.

The family escaped unharmed but was displaced, and is being assisted by the Red Cross, the outlet said.

The Gloucester County Fire Marshals Office is conducting an origin and cause investigation, the Woodbury Fire Department said.

