Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report

A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports.

Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges following the Villari's Sports Bar slaying of Vineland's Chad Stuart, the outlet said.

Gilliano apparently told police he shot Stuart during an argument outside of the bar before police recovered a Glock 19 handgun, and a spent .9mm bullet casing near Gilliano's car, NJ.com reported at the time.

Stuart was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his sister Mikaela Guzman said. A flag raising ceremony was held at the hospital where he had been treated on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to honor his organ donation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.